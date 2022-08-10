Two Winona women were critically injured in a one-vehicle accident on Highway 61 and Clarks Lane in Winona last Thursday. Their vehicle was southbound on Highway 61 at 3:37 p.m. when it went off the road and rolled, according to the Minnesota State Patrol. The driver, a 71-year-old woman, was rushed to Gundersen Lutheran hospital in La Crosse, Wis., with life-threatening injuries, and a 38-year-old passenger was taken to St. Mary’s Hospital in Rochester, Minn., also with critical injuries.
