by CESAR SALAZAR
A Winona man is being referred to the Winona County Attorney’s Office for charges of sexual and physical assault after a complaint alleges he attempted to undress a woman and pushed her into a wall.
Following a Winona Police Department investigation, the Winona County Attorney’s Office on February 7 charged Devin Michael Hawkinson, 19, of Winona, with fifth-degree criminal sexual conduct and fifth-degree assault after a months-long investigation into a report of Hawkinson allegedly assaulting the woman at her residence.
According to the prosecutor’s statement, on September 8, 2022, an intoxicated Hawkinson allegedly attempted to take off the woman's pants before she fled the scene. Hawkinson followed the victim to a hallway and allegedly forcefully pushed her into the wall while attempting to kiss her, prosecutors wrote. The woman locked herself in a room.
The woman reported that she went to the hospital as she had been experiencing headaches after the incident. The victim reportedly suffered a mild concussion and told prosecutors she blacked out for a few seconds as a result of being pushed into the wall. According to the complaint, Hawkinson denied the incident when investigators made contact with him the following month. Hawkinson is not in custody and has an upcoming court hearing on March 3.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.