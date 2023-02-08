by CESAR SALAZAR
Following multiple altercations over several days, a Winona man was arrested on charges of domestic assault after he allegedly hit a woman with a stick over her head.
On January 29 at 10:45 a.m., Winona Police Department (WPD) officers arrested Terrel Desean Watkins, 34, of Winona, on charges of domestic assault causing harm and fear, and obstruction of the legal process after officers received a report from a victim alleging Watkins had assaulted her multiple times at a residence in the 1700 block of West Seventh Street. According to the report, Watkins and the victim had gotten into verbal arguments starting January 27, with Watkins allegedly punching the victim in her mouth. The arguing reportedly continued throughout the weekend, escalating to Watkins allegedly hitting the victim with a broomstick in the early morning of January 29, police said. The victim defended herself by allegedly punching Watkins in the chin, and Watkins allegedly threw her down to the ground, leaving scratches on the woman’s face, according to the police.
The woman reported the situation to the WPD, and Watkins denied the incidents when officers made contact with him at his residence. Watkins became agitated and allegedly began yelling at and making his way to the woman when he was told he was under arrest, police said. An officer reportedly tried to grab his arm, but Watkins pulled away, causing both him and the officer to fall into an open closet. Watkins allegedly resisted arrest and an officer fired a Taser at him to subdue him, but Watkins continued to struggle by holding his arms under his stomach before finally being handcuffed, according to the report.
An officer reportedly sustained minor hand injuries as a result of the altercation, and the woman sustained minor injuries. Watkins has an upcoming court hearing on Thursday.
