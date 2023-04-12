A Winona man was arrested on potential felony assault and domestic assault charges on Tuesday morning after allegedly biting and threatening an individual with a knife.
At 4:28 a.m. on Tuesday, April 11, Winona Police Department officers arrested Derrik Deshawn Carpenter, 27, of Winona, on the 250 block of Laird Street and referred him to the Winona County Attorney’s Office for potential charges of second-degree assault, fifth-degree domestic assault causing fear, fifth-degree domestic assault causing harm, and making terroristic threats. According to the report, Carpenter allegedly pushed the alleged victim against a wall by their throat, pushed them onto a bed and bit their cheek. Carpenter also allegedly picked up a knife, held it to his side and verbally threatened the victim. The victim was able to call 911, according to the report, and did not sustain serious injuries requiring hospitalization.
