by CESAR SALAZAR
Winona Police Department officers arrested a man after he had strangled and threatened to kill an individual on September 25, police said.
On September 25 at 8:56 p.m., officers arrested Christopher Steven Marcum, 34, of Winona, and later charged with felony domestic assault by strangulation and domestic assault inflicting physical harm and fear after officers responded to a domestic disturbance call on the 700 block of East Ninth Street. According to the report, Marcum allegedly straddled and strangled a victim, saying that he was going to kill them. The victim managed to escape him and contacted the police. Police said the victim had marks on their neck corroborating the incident and arrested Marcum without incident. Marcum denied the alleged assault.
