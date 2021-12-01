A 75-year-old Winona woman died in a crash on the night of November 23. Esther Viola Waas was driving south on Highway 61 near mile marker 36 and Rollingstone Township at 11:08 p.m. on November 23 when she reportedly hit an unoccupied vehicle stalled on the right side of the road, went off the road and rolled. According to the report, she was wearing a seatbelt.
