by CESAR SALAZAR
A 23-year-old Winona woman was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon after she allegedly threatened a man.
On February 5 at 10:09 a.m., Winona Police Department (WPD) officers arrested Precious Jessica Paetzel, 23, of Winona, on potential charges of second-degree assault with a deadly weapon, threats of violence, and domestic assault after officers responded to a disturbance in the 150 block of East Ninth Street. According to the report, Paetzel allegedly grabbed a butcher’s knife and verbally threatened to kill a man while making slashing motions with the knife. The victim told police he feared for his life and was able to leave the residence to speak with law enforcement. Officers reportedly coaxed Paetzel to exit the residence and arrested her without any issues. No injuries were reported.
