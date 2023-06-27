by GABRIEL HATHAWAY
Last night Winona County deputies responded to a single vehicle crash on County Road 17 that sent a woman to the hospital with serious injuries. At 8:39 p.m. a 53-year-old woman from Pine Island, Minn., went off the road and crashed into a ditch on County Road 17 in Wiscoy Township. Deputies are still investigating the cause of the crash. Winona police and fire departments assisted with this incident. According to the report, the woman was airlifted to a nearby hospital with serious injuries.
