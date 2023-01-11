by CESAR SALAZAR
Winona Police Department arrested a Rochester, Minn., man on criminal sexual conduct charges after he allegedly followed and sexually assaulted a woman.
On January 2 at 8:24 p.m., officers arrested Darren Lavonne Evans, 56, of Rochester, on potential charges of fifth-degree criminal sexual conduct and possession of a small amount of marijuana after officers received a complaint from the 600 block of Mankato Avenue. According to the report, Evans allegedly pinched the victim's nipple through her shirt after following and harassing her. Officers reviewed the surveillance video of the area, which allegedly showed Evan grabbing the victim’s breast. Evans reportedly denied the incident when officers confronted him. Officers also allegedly located .84 grams of marijuana on his person.
