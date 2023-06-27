Winona Police Department officers arrested a 26-year-old Winona man after he allegedly choked a woman and tried to keep her from leaving a residence on Saturday night.
At around 10:46 p.m. officers responded to a call from the woman, who claimed Charles Leroy King, 26, of Winona, had grabbed her with both hands and choked her for approximately a minute before letting go. Officers observed a bruise on her neck. The woman also alleged that King had tried to stop her from leaving a residence in western Winona, reportedly taking her phone and keys, grabbing her purse, and blocking her from entering her car, according to police. King denied those allegations, investigators said.
King was arrested and referred for potential charges of felony domestic assault strangulation, false imprisonment, and misdemeanor domestic assault.
