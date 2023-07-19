by GABRIEL HATHAWAY
Officers recovered ghost guns amid a stolen vehicle investigation Monday evening, police officials said. Police Chief Tom Williams said this is the first case he’s seen of ghost guns in Winona. Ghost guns are privately made firearms, which are constructed of primarily plastic and lack serial numbers, which makes them difficult to trace. Williams said the Twin Cities are having major issues with ghost guns.
At 4:33 p.m. on July 10, officers responded to a report of a stolen vehicle at the East End Boat Harbor. Officers searched the area but were unable to locate the vehicle, according to the report. At 6:24 p.m. officers were dispatched to the area of 500 Center Street for a report of suspicious activity. According to the report, a group of 4-6 individuals were huddled around a vehicle in the alley, and when police arrived, the group scattered. Officers were able to apprehend two juvenile boys from Winona and subsequently turned them over to their parents. The police are still working to identify the other individuals. The car was identified as the same one reported missing earlier in the day.
Police officials said one caller stated one of the subjects appeared to have a handgun. Officers searched the area and recovered two ghost guns, one in a trash bin where the subjects were congregating and another in the parking lot of a building adjacent to where the group were observed, accordingly. One firearm was fully loaded and the other was empty.
This case is still under investigation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.