by CESAR SALAZAR
The Winona Police Department (WPD) arrested an Elba man and is searching for another following a report of gunshots on Mankato Avenue in Winona last Monday.
On February 27 at around 10:43 p.m., officers arrested Marshall Edward Kieffer, 19, of Elba, on potential charges of reckless discharge of a firearm after officers received a report of several gunshots at a residence in the 500 block of Mankato Avenue. According to the report, officers learned that two men got into an altercation, which allegedly led to one of the men discharging a firearm. The two men reportedly left the scene prior to the WPD’s arrival.
While officers conducted investigations in the area, Kieffer reportedly approached the officers and allegedly admitted that he had taken part in the incident and had fired a gun into the air multiple times. Officers located a gun inside Kieffer’s vehicle as well as spent shell casings on the ground in the back of the house, the WPD said. Kieffer was taken into custody without incident.
The WPD is currently looking for the second individual and the case is under investigation. No injuries or damage were reported from the altercation.
