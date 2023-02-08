by CESAR SALAZAR
The Winona Police Department (WPD) officers tased and arrested a man after he allegedly swung a bat at an officer last Wednesday.
On February 1 at 1:42 p.m., officers arrested Mitchell Lee Schroeder, 25, of Winona, on potential charges of second-degree assault with a deadly weapon and fourth-degree assault after officers were called to the 1000 block of Glen Echo Road to check his welfare and for a complaint of damage to property at a residence. According to the report, Schroeder was found inside allegedly smashing televisions, computers, and other items with a metal bat when officers arrived. Schroeder reportedly initially ignored officers, refused to put the bat down, and told officers to leave. Schroeder then allegedly walked towards an officer with the bat drawn and swung it at the officer, according to the report. In tandem, another officer fired his Taser at Schroeder, who fell backward, police said.
Schroeder sustained minor abrasions to his head and was taken to the hospital before being released to the police, according to the report. No other injuries were reported.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.