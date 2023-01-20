by CESAR SALAZAR
The Winona Police Department (WPD) arrested a Winona man after he allegedly threatened others with a knife.
On January 15 at 5:15 p.m., WPD officers arrested Hugh Thomas Grant, 30, of Winona, on charges of second-degree assault and threats of violence after officers responded to a report of threats on the 900 block of East Ninth Street in Winona. According to the reports, Grant’s roommate had two guests over at their residence, and Grant told police that he did not know them and wanted them to leave. Grant allegedly threatened to stab two visitors with a 10-inch knife in an attempt to make the guests leave the residence. However, no one was stabbed, according to the report, and the two victims called the police. Police said they made contact with Grant, who allegedly admitted to holding the knife to scare the guests into leaving. Grant told police he felt unsafe with them entering his room, the report stated. Grant reportedly handed the knife over to officers and was arrested without incident. Grant faces up to 13 years in prison and $24,000 in fines on the two charges of assault and threats of violence.
