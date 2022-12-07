by CESAR SALAZAR
Winona police officers were alerted to a noose hanging from a tree in West Lake Park last week, but no solid leads were found, causing investigators to close the case.
On November 28 at 2:11 p.m., the Winona Police Department (WPD) received a report of a noose hanging from a tree at the southeast corner of West Lake Park. According to the police, the rope noose had been placed recently and was subsequently taken down by the city.
The WPD closed the investigation the next day as there were no suspects and DNA analysis would be difficult to compare without a DNA sample from a suspect, police said.
