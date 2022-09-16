by CESAR SALAZAR
A bicyclist was hit and killed while attempting to cross Highway 61 in Winona last night, the Minnesota State Patrol (MSP) said.
On September 16 at 8:38 p.m., law enforcement officers responded to an accident involving a passenger car striking a bicyclist, Matthew Michael Tipton, 40, of Buffalo, Minn., at the intersection of Highway 61 and Vila Street. Police said the bicyclist was crossing from the south side of Highway 62 to the north side of the intersection when the vehicle headed northbound on Highway 61 hit the bicyclist. Tipton reportedly died on the scene as a result of the accident.
The MSP was assisted by the Winona Police Department, the Winona County Sheriff’s Office, Winona Fire Department, and the Winona Area Ambulance Service. The case is under investigation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.