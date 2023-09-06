by ALEXANDRA RETTER
From bottle feeding calves to drinking milk as a cross country and track athlete, the dairy industry has positively contributed to Riley Ward’s life. Ward, from St. Charles, recently attended the Minnesota State Fair as a finalist for Princess Kay of the Milky Way, a position connecting the public with Minnesota dairy farmers.
The Princess Kay program is sponsored by Midwest Dairy, and the aim is for the individual holding the title to be an ambassador for Minnesota dairy farmers through classroom visits and speaking engagements. This year, 10 people from throughout the state competed for the title.
Ward is a first year student studying economics at the University of Minnesota Duluth. Ward’s inspiration came from her older sister, who is passionate about the dairy industry, Ward said. Growing up on a family farm where calves are raised for dairy farmers also inspired Ward. She fondly recalls her sister and parents teaching her to bottle feed calves. Spending a great deal of time out and about at the farm was a way for the family to come together, Ward said. “It’s truly a bonding moment for the family,” she said. She continued, “I’ve always been growing up around the calves. It’s truly a learning experience. You grow right along [with] the animals you’re around.”
Becoming a finalist entailed an interview process. Ward found out about being a finalist later than other finalists because she was at a production of a musical in which her friend was performing. When Ward did find out she was named a finalist, she said, “I just burst into tears. I was so excited and happy and proud of what I’d accomplished.”
As a finalist, Ward appreciated talking with state fair attendees. She got to hand out recipe cards and coloring books. Meeting people who live close to her whom she hadn’t run into before, as well as others, was another enjoyable part of being a finalist. “Being a finalist has meant the world to me,” she said. “I’ve gotten to know some very amazing women in agriculture.”
On a very warm day last weekend, Ward also enjoyed being in a 40-degree cooler while her image was captured in a butter sculpture, and speaking with the artist about his work. Butter sculptures of all the finalists are made. Princess Kay, who is from Waterville, Minn., this year, was the first to have her sculpture completed. Ward said she joked that her own sculpture looks a “little chatty,” as she and the artist talked quite a bit because she appreciates the arts and wanted to know more and more about his craft.
