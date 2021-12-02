by CHRIS ROGERS
Winona County denied the Daley Farm’s proposed expansion today after a 2-2 tie vote by the Board of Adjustment (BOA). The Daley Farm’s legal battle with the county over the expansion may be far from over, however.
The Daley Farm had hoped to get an exception — called a variance — from the county’s 1,500-animal-unit cap on feedlot size and expand its Lewiston dairy to nearly 6,000 animal units (roughly 4,500 cows). It was the farm’s second time in front of the BOA. The variance was denied in 2019, but a judge ruled that several members of the BOA at that time were unfairly biased against the farm and he ordered the BOA, now with different members, to reconsider the request.
The outcome of this time around could have hardly been any closer, as the BOA found, in a series of 3-1 votes, that the Daley Farm met seven out of eight criteria for a variance and the ultimate denial happened by default due to a tie vote.
BOA members Kelsey Fitzgerald and Elizabeth Heublein voted against the variance, maintaining that the request was solely driven by economic considerations. Heublein also said the 64 million gallons of manure the expansion would generate could risk worsening nitrate pollution in an area where many drinking water wells already exceed the federal health standard. “I don’t want to take the risk of adding to it,” she said.
BOA members Jordan Potter and Philip Schwantz voted in favor of granting the variance. They argued that, with the Daley Farm’s state-approved manure management plan and its plans for expanding cover crops and alfalfa acres, that the expansion would benefit the environment, especially compared to a scenario in which the farm added the same number of cows on multiple, separate feedlots. Schwantz said of the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency’s approval of the expansion, “If they’re OK with this, I just don’t see any issue.”
After Schwantz motion to approve the variance failed 2-2 and Heublein’s motion to deny the variance also failed 2-2, Potter, the acting chair, turned to Assistant County Attorney Stephanie Nuttall. “I don’t know how to proceed from here,” he said.
The BOA normally has five members, but chairperson Bob Redig was not present. He recused himself because he had previously opposed the project during a 2019 public hearing on the same variance.
County officials had been expecting a tie vote might be possible. Under state law, if a motion to approve a variance or permit fails due to a tie, the variance is denied, Nuttall explained. With the BOA deadlocked, the variance was denied by default.
“We’re obviously disappointed, not surprised, by today,” Ben Daley of the Daley Farm said. In a previous Winona Post interview, Daley had said his family expected to be denied a second time and planned to appeal the case to Minnesota Court of Appeals. Asked if he was considering an appeal, Daley said, “All cards are on the table.”
The attorney for the Daley Farm, Matt Berger, appeared to think his clients have a case. He said the BOA’s conclusion that economics alone were the sole reason for the variance “is not supported by the factual record and is arbitrary and capricious.”
Berger, Schwantz, and Potter had argued that reaping environmental benefits from added cover crops and alfalfa acres, being able to continue the multi-generational, extended family farming operation, and caring for animals and employees were noneconomic benefits from the project.
Fitzgerald disagreed, stating in regard to the added alfalfa, “I’m saying they’re doing that because they need to feed their animals to benefit them economically and, in fact, grow their herd.”
