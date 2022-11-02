by CHRIS ROGERS
Things just got a bit more personal in the Daley Farm’s long-running legal saga. In addition to an ongoing lawsuit challenging Winona County’s denial of the farm’s proposed expansion, Daley family members filed a new case last Thursday against county officials and Land Stewardship Project (LSP) members and staff. Where the Daleys’ older suit is against the county as a government and seeks permission for the farm to expand, the new lawsuit is against County Board members Marie Kovecsi, Chris Meyer, and Greg Olson, other county officials, and several LSP members and staff as individuals and seeks monetary damages from them due to lost income. Representatives for LSP and Meyer said the case is a political ploy, while Ben Daley said he and his family are trying to hold individuals accountable for violating their rights.
The lawsuit comes just before an election in which the County Board’s support for the county’s 1,500-animal-unit cap could shift. The cap on feedlot size was the crux of the county’s decision to deny the Daley Farm’s request to expand to nearly 6,000 animal units (roughly 4,500 cows), and Kovecsi, Meyer and Olson have maintained a 3-2 majority in votes against considering changes to the cap, arguing it’s necessary to protect groundwater from nitrate contamination due to manure generated by large feedlots. Conversely, the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency ruled the Daley Farm expansion would not pose significant environmental risks. Now Meyer is running against Ken Fritz, who supports reconsidering the county’s 1,500-animal-unit cap on feedlot size and whom the Daleys have supported. “Everything we do is a matter of risk management, and farming has changed quite a bit over the last 25 years … We need to get the details. We need to do more than just use an arbitrary cap to control risk,” Fritz said. Meanwhile, in a race to replace the retiring Kovecsi, cap supporter Dwayne Voegeli is running against Jerry Obieglo, who said the cap “needs to be looked at again.” Additionally, cap opponent Marcia Ward is running against Daley Farm critic Bob Redig.
In 2019, the Winona County Board of Adjustment (BOA) denied the Daley Farm’s expansion request for the first time. An ensuing lawsuit found evidence that the Kovecsi, Meyer, and Olson coordinated with LSP to appoint Daley Farm opponents to the BOA, including two BOA members who were involved in organizing an LSP campaign against the Daley Farm just before their vote. That violated the farm’s right to a fair hearing by unbiased BOA members, a judge ruled. The judge called the county’s process “severely tainted” and ordered a redo of the vote by a new BOA, which took place last winter. In an unusual series of events, that vote was tied 2-2, resulting in a second denial. The Daley Farm continues to challenge that decision in a separate lawsuit.
The Daleys’ new lawsuit argues that the county officials and LSP staff involved violated their constitutional right to due process and should pay monetary damages for the farm’s lost income. “The people involved, we feel, should be held accountable, and how else do you do that?” Ben Daley said when asked why his family filed the new suit. He said he hoped the case would ensure that individuals’ rights are respected and that there are consequences for trying to subvert the legal process.
“We believe that complaint is dead on arrival,” said John Lesch, an attorney for Meyer. He continued, “This is a four-year-old beef that they decided to announce … a week before her reelection. It was intentionally done so as an act of political revenge, and I think the court will see through that.” Lesch said he would seek to have the case dismissed immediately, saying it failed to bring legitimate legal arguments. “The parties were given every single form of due process they’re entitled to under the law; they just failed. They simply failed, and now they want to sue Commissioner Meyer right before an election.”
“It’s the latest attempt by Daley Farm to suppress the public’s right to discuss and debate the future of the community in Winona County,” said LSP Policy Director Sean Carroll. “And it’s an attempt to intimidate public servants from doing their jobs.” He continued, “It clearly doesn’t have any merit. We are going to be vigorously defending ourselves in court. We also think we’re standing up for the public’s interests here. The people of Winona County have a right to advocate for clean water, for stewardship of the land, for family farms, and for whatever else they believe in.”
Asked if the suit was a political statement, Ben Daley responded, “I wouldn’t necessarily think so. Like I said before, it took a while to get this thing rounded up … So I wouldn’t go that far to say it’s part of the election process. It’s just the accountability portion of it.”
Olson and Kovecsi declined to comment, citing the ongoing litigation.
