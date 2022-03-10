by ABDULLA GAAFARELKHALIFA
Chloride levels have increased in natural bodies of water in the area around Winona. The source of increasing chloride comes from water softeners, agricultural waste, and road salt used to de-ice the roads. The effects on the environment and infrastructure can be severe in the long run which have some local officials concerned for the future of local water sources and road safety.
The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA) began looking into the chloride levels in the Twin Cities Metro Area in the late 2000s and its scope has widened across the state since then. Chloride levels in water were already relatively high, according to third-party field research, before the MPCA began looking specifically for the chemical. “We had our first stream listed as having too high of chloride back in 1996,” said Brooke Asleson, a chloride program administrator for the MPCA.
Unlike other common pollutants, chloride is classified by scientists as a permanent pollutant, meaning it doesn't break down. “It might move through the system depending on the hydrology and conditions,” Asleson added. Is it going to groundwater? Is it maybe leading into larger river systems and traveling to a different watershed? These are the questions that the MPCA are trying to answer.
Overexposure to the chemical can kill plants and make plant growth impossible with soil retaining high amounts of chloride. Ingesting chloride can harm animals; especially fresh-water fish which can have their eggs die off by the overexposure. This could have an effect on Winona County farmers and fishers.
According to Asleson, any available technology that could be used to remove chloride is “non-practical and too expensive.” The MPCA’s focus was not on the removal but the prevention of chloride entering bodies of water.
These concerns are also shared by Kramer. As the highway engineer for Winona county, he is responsible for ensuring the maintenance of the 385 miles of roads that make up the county. This includes plowing the roads and clearing them of ice during the snowy season.
Kramer stated, “There needs to be a balance between those [environmental] concerns and public safety and mobility.” He also emphasized the importance of the expectation of public safety, which is at a level that people have become accustomed to. In an example, he pointed out that after certain storms, a lot of the ice that would be stuck to the ground would remain there for weeks without de-icing salt.
Despite the competition between environmental concerns and seasonal public safety, Kramer does hope for a solution that solves both issues. He also acknowledges the lack of an effective alternative to de-icing salt that could prevent an increase of chloride in the water supply and ensure safer walking and driving conditions. What is present are methods to reduce the use of salt. Kramer explained that what's being spread on the street in some cases is a mix of salt and sand to add traction.
There are also methods of reducing salt at the home that were shared by Asleson. Shoveling more often can prevent snow from hardening, thus lessening the need to use de-icing salt. Knowing that salting at 15 degrees Fahrenheit or less will not have any effect on the ice will help one save their salt. Making sure to not overuse salt; one pound of salt should be enough to melt ice covering 250 square feet, and the average parking lot is 150 square feet for reference. Lastly, to scoop and save any remaining salt that’s left since it can be reused.
More information on reducing the use of salt can be found on the MPCA website.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.