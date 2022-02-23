by ALEXANDRA RETTER
The Winona Education Association (WEA) teachers’ union and Winona Area Public Schools (WAPS) have tentatively agreed to a new contract for 2021-2023 with a 1.95 percent raise in the first year and 2.34 percent raise in the second year. The WEA ratified the contract earlier this week, and it will now go to the School Board for a vote.
The projected cost of the contract is about $1.3 million, according to Finance Director Sarah Slaby.
The salary increases are greater than what the district budgeted for 2022 — increases of 0.5 to 1 percent. They are also greater than what the School Board recently approved using for developing next year’s budget — increases of 0.5 to 1.5 percent. State mediation in 2021 led to raises in the 2 to 3 percent range for other unions elsewhere in Minnesota. In late 2021, WAPS proposed increases of 1 percent in the first year and 0.5 percent in the second year. “When I look at this, my knee-jerk reaction is profound disappointment … The sadness that I feel when I look at these teachers and imagine trying to present this package to them makes me feel ashamed,” WEA Head Negotiator Shannon Helgeson said at the November 15 negotiations meeting.
Today, there is more agreement between the district and the union. “No contract ever feels fully satisfying. We always wish we could get more for our membership, especially in this extraordinary environment,” Helgeson said in an interview. “But we feel the agreement … was reasonable, and we feel glad we were able to come to a settlement that our membership could support.” “There came a point where I do think they [the district] came to truly understand the extraordinary circumstances,” she added, saying union members felt they were heard and acknowledged.
Helgeson said she feels the WEA was able to get an ordinary contract that is in line with those at local schools and districts elsewhere in the state. “All along, we were endeavoring to get really an average settlement … even in extraordinary circumstances,” she said.
Slaby, Human Resources Director Emily Solheid and School Board Chair Nancy Denzer declined to comment at this time.
“We appreciate the support of the community and the district as we continue to try to support our students through two years of disrupted learning,” Helgeson said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.