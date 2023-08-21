by ALEXANDRA RETTER
It appears a strike has been averted at Winona State University (WSU) after a statewide union and the Minnesota State system recently reached a tentative contract agreement. Earlier this summer, the statewide union Administrative and Service Faculty (ASF) — which includes WSU staff — voted to authorize a strike, if mediation with the Minnesota State system did not result in a new contract agreement. Mediation recently concluded, and ASF and Minnesota State reached a tentative agreement, which includes some pay increases.
The tentative agreement will go to union members for a vote later this month. Then, if union members approve it, the Minnesota State Board of Trustees will vote on the tentative agreement.
ASF representatives earlier this summer said their pay was not keeping pace with other unions’ or industries, many ASF members were struggling to make end’s meet, and some ASF members needed to access social assistance programs.
According to a summary of the tentative agreement from the union, ASF members would receive an average 5.3% pay increase in academic year 2023-2024 and an average 5.3% increase in academic year 2024-2025.
Minnesota State Vice Chancellor of Human Resources Eric Davis said in a statement, “Representatives from both sides worked very hard this week to reach a deal and I am grateful to everyone on the bargaining teams for their leadership and hard work. Through the collective bargaining process, we were able to structure a final offer that addressed priorities on both sides of the bargaining table and will provide for competitive compensation increases. If the offer is ratified, it will still need to be approved by the Board of Trustees of Minnesota State Colleges and Universities."
Teamsters Local 320 helped represent ASF at the bargaining table. “After marathon negotiations and a whole lot of solidarity, Local 320 could not be prouder to have secured a strong tentative agreement for MNSU Administrative and Service Faculty members,” said Brian Aldes, secretary-treasurer of Local 320 in a press release. “These workers play a pivotal role in the student experience at colleges and universities across Minnesota, and they deserve to be compensated for their important work. We are grateful to our members for their resiliency and to the students, faculty, and other allies who showed their support for Teamsters in this contract fight.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.