Local auto dealers and business leaders are criticizing a new rule from the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA) that will mandate that a certain percentage of all new vehicles sold in Minnesota be electric. State officials say it is an important step to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and combat climate change and will increase access to electric vehicles (EVs). Dealers argue consumer demand should drive EV availability and the rule will increase prices.
Proposed by Gov. Tim Walz (DFL) in 2019 and finalized by the MPCA this summer, the Minnesota Clean Cars rule will impose California emission standards in the North Star State starting in 2024. In doing so, Minnesota joins over a dozen other states that have adopted the California regulations in order to have a higher standard than the federal Clean Air Act. Most notably, the rule requires that a percentage of all new vehicles sold in the state be EVs or other zero-emission vehicles. The MPCA estimates the rule would require that EVs make up 6-7 percent of all new vehicle sales. According to EVadoption.com, EV sales made up just 1.4 percent of the Minnesota market in 2019.
“Today, as Minnesota becomes a clean cars state, we’re creating jobs across every corner of the state, we’re giving Minnesotans more choices at their local car dealer, we’re saving Minnesotans money, and we’re reducing greenhouse gas emissions and protecting our environment for future generations,” Walz said in a statement in July.
While officials stress that the rule only applies to car manufacturers, the Minnesota Automobile Dealers Association (MADA) said it amounts to a mandate that a certain percentage of space in car dealers’ lots be dedicated to EVs, regardless of how well they’re selling. “You’re going to have fewer high-demand vehicles on the lots, which means the cost of doing business for dealers is going to go up,” State Sen. Jeremy Miller (R-Winona) said.
“It’s going to lead to higher costs,” MADA Vice President for Public Affairs Amber Backhaus said.
The MPCA anticipates that the new emission standards will raise the price of new vehicles by an average of $1,139, though the agency estimates fuel savings will make up for that increase over the life of a vehicle.
Miller and MADA staff spoke at a Winona Area Chamber of Commerce event last week, at which several local dealers also expressed concern about the rule.
“This transformation toward EV is significant, and we are for that,” Dahl Automotive President Andrew Dahl said. “We want to match demand and infrastructure to make it work, and we don’t do that through mandates.”
At the core of the debate is an argument over whether the auto industry is sufficiently meeting demand for EVs on its own.
State officials argue an EV mandate is needed to provide Minnesotans with access to the clean cars they already want to buy, but aren’t able to find. “There is a demand for electric vehicles,” MPCA Director of Communications Darin Broton said. “Part of the reason Minnesota led on this effort is that Minnesotans did not have the same access to the same EVs or hybrid vehicles that were being sold in places like Oregon and Maine and Colorado. So we want to be able to give consumers more choices.” Citing former commissioner Laura Bishop’s experience as example, he explained, “She wanted to purchase a Subaru, and the dealer told her that she could not purchase that model because those vehicles only go to the [California emission standards] states.”
“We offer hybrids. There’s a lot of hybrids. There’s not enough demand,” Sugar Loaf Ford owner Mike Puetz said. The main thing holding back EVs is the number of charging stations and the vehicles’ range, he said. “Let this technology develop,” Puetz argued. “If there was a huge demand for these, we would sell them,” he added.
The transition to EVs is coming, and there are things the government can do to help it along, MADA Executive Vice President Scott Lambert said. However, he argued, “We think it should be based on incentives and demand and not this goofy oversupply mandate.” The state could support demand by offering incentives for the purchase of EVs or investing in charging infrastructure, he said. Backhaus added, “You don’t get any of the environmental benefits if the cars are just sitting on the lots. They need to be on the road and replacing a gas-powered vehicle.”
Investments in charging infrastructure are needed, and the MPCA has funded over 25,000 miles of EV corridors in Greater Minnesota and the Biden administration is proposing to fund 500,000 charging stations across the U.S, Broton said. “We 100 percent recognize that more infrastructure is needed, but as we get more and more EVs in the marketplace, that will also create the demand for us to do more of that infrastructure, as well,” he stated. As for battery range and cold weather issues, Broton added, “Minnesota is actually a center for innovation on EVs. We are actually working to ensure that those vehicles are able to operate in these colder climates … If Mainers can figure out how to have EVs, we’re pretty sure that Minnesotans can figure it out, too.”
Dealers also raised concerns about how the emissions standards could change in the future. The Clean Cars rule ties Minnesota’s regulations to California’s, so if California makes its standards more stringent and aggressive in the future, Minnesota’s could follow suit. “The most scary part to me is, what happens after 2025?” Miller said, referring to upcoming changes to California state law.
“If California were to make drastic changes to its standards, Minnesota always has the option to revert back to state standards,” Broton said. “Minnesota is not held hostage by California.” He added that a proposal by California’s governor to ban all gasoline vehicles by 2035 would not affect Minnesota.
Finally MADA criticized the Walz administration’s process for adopting the new standards — through the executive branch’s rulemaking authority rather than proposing legislation to the Minnesota House and Senate. “This is another example of the governor taking it upon himself, his administration without input from the legislature, from the people of Minnesota,” Miller said.
The MPCA cited as its authority for creating the rule Minnesota Statutes 116.07, in which the legislature tasked the agency with “adopt[ing] standards of air quality, including maximum allowable standards of emission of air contaminants from motor vehicles.” Hundreds of people submitted public comments on the proposed rule earlier this year.
State Rep. Gene Pelowski (DFL-Winona) acknowledged that the legislature lacks enough votes to overcome a gubernatorial veto and reverse the Clean Cars Rule; however, he encouraged citizens opposed to the rule to speak up, especially in Democratic House districts. “There’s a group of us that will push for this,” he said.
