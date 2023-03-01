by ALEXANDRA RETTER
The Great River Shakespeare Festival (GRSF) is undergoing budget cuts but plans to maintain its mission of accessible theater while looking forward to celebrating its 20th anniversary season.
Overall, the festival cut about $350,000, or about 25%, from its budget due to decreases in federal funding and other revenue sources, Managing Director Aaron Young said. “And so it was a big cut, but we think that what we’re doing artistically — really getting back to our roots about making sure things are clearly understood and that relationship with the audience is strong — that that’s more important than maybe some spectacle, razzle dazzle scenery or special effects that just don’t necessarily build that connection with the audience the same way that good, rich language and well-rehearsed performances do,” he said.
Unlike other forms of art that can travel from city to city and bring in revenue at each stop, Young said, the festival only has its time in Winona to help cover costs.
Attendance decreased in the last few years due to the pandemic, Young said. Additionally, there has been a trend nationwide with theater-goers purchasing tickets closer to performance times, he said, which creates difficulties with planning.
Last year, the theater did away with unpaid internships and instituted paid apprenticeships. This change increased payroll costs, Young said, but also increased equitable opportunities. “We were finding that the only people that were taking internships were the ones who could afford to work for a small stipend, and that was cutting out large swaths of talent … And we wanted to be able to access talent more than people with economic means. And so making the internships paid has helped with that and increased the demand and the skill level of the apprentices that we’re getting,” he said.
Prior to the pandemic, the festival had about 110 company members working full-time, Young said, while this year, he expects the number of company members will likely decrease to about 90 due to budget cuts.
The acting company is also smaller this year, from 16 actors to 13, Young said. He said he thinks the festival will have this smaller number of actors for some years until there are consistently larger audiences again and more revenue from box office sales. It could take about five years to return to pre-pandemic audience levels, he said, so the festival has to decrease expenses.
The festival shortened the rehearsal period by one week this year, as well, Young said, from the typical six weeks to five weeks. This change will help cut costs, he said, and the hope is that the budget can grow in the future and the festival can return to the six-week rehearsal timeframe. “That’s something we hope to gain back,” Artistic Director Doug Scholz-Carlson said.
The pandemic decreased the funding the festival received in some areas and increased it in others. “We have been really blessed to have a good and increased support from individual households,” Young said.
During the pandemic, the festival also received more federal funding, Young said. The festival had greater expenses last year, he added, as it employed more people to meet requirements for the funding. Now, however, that funding is decreasing, he said. “And so that is what is necessitating a lot of the budget cuts, is we just know we can’t continue to operate at that level without the same support.”
Funding from corporate sources has also decreased, Young said, due to the economic downturn during the pandemic. Funding from foundations has decreased, as well, he said, with some foundations changing their areas of focus and the festival not qualifying for some grants.
One artistic change the festival will make involves where the audience is located. The seating area will be condensed and closer to the actors. “I’m really excited to bring the audience and the performers closer together,” Young said. Shakespeare included many asides — or lines directed at the audience — in his work, but with the actors in front of the audience in modern theater set-ups, Young said, those may be a bit forced. The new set-up will help asides and other theatrical conventions be more relatable, he said, as an actor could actually perform it directly toward the audience.
“I think it’s going to be really great,” Scholz-Carlson said.
The new set-up will also have fewer seats, so audiences will be fuller, Young said.
“And it allows us to focus on what our mission is, which is clearly understandable Shakespeare and impacting people’s lives,” Young said. “So when you can make it much more relatable and remove that artificial barrier between the actors and the audience, it just makes it much more impactful and enriching, I think.”
Scholz-Carlson said that with it being the festival’s 20th anniversary season, he is excited to refocus on centering the texts to perform the plays in ways everyone can understand and highlight the human stories in them clearly.
The festival will also experience changes with its office space. The festival office will also soon relocate due to development plans for its current space, then relocate again to the Historic Masonic Temple Theatre in about a year, Young said.
Though the festival faces some funding difficulties, company members are excited for a celebratory season marking 20 years of GRSF. “I’m really looking forward to being able to fully embrace the community,” Young said, noting that has been difficult in the past few years due to the pandemic and he hopes COVID rates stay low so there can be more events with the community. He would also like to rebuild the festival’s cash reserves.
Scholz-Carlson said he feels Winona’s downtown is becoming revitalized and could provide more activities for visitors coming to see a play. “And now I think Winona is really positioned to be that weekend getaway kind of place,” he said.
Additionally, the festival is exploring the idea of putting on some smaller shows in the off-season, Scholz-Carlson said.
Single tickets go on sale today. This season, the festival will put on “As You Like It,” “The Winter’s Tale,” and “Imbroglio.” More information is available at www.grsf.org.
