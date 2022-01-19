by ALEXANDRA RETTER
At the first meeting of the Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Committee (DEI) for Winona Area Public Schools (WAPS) with the group’s community and staff members, some community members expressed concerns about the committee’s racial diversity and advocated for having more people of color on DEI.
“I’m trying to figure it out. I thought it was a diversity committee, but I don’t think it’s diverse … I don’t think that one person of color is going to help any of this,” community and DEI member Sharron Coleman said. “Diversity means a lot of different nationalities of all colors. And I don’t see that.”
“We’ve got work to do then,” Winona Senior High School Principal Heather Fitzloff replied.
Marci Hitz and Theresa Rusert, community members serving on DEI, reiterated Coleman’s concern. “There’s clearly not much diversity here on this committee at this point in time, at least from a racial perspective,” Hitz said.
“I was disappointed to recognize that there may be some glaring omissions, that I feel like we’re not going to have as rich a diversity of perspective and lived experience as I would like to see on this committee,” Rusert said. “With a few exceptions, this is a pretty homogenous-looking group. And I think you get … so much richer input when you have a diversity of perspectives.”
Several DEI members said they would like to further discuss bringing more community members onto DEI and the process for selecting them.
School Board member Steve Schild said in an interview that he recognized DEI was not as racially or ethnically diverse as it might have been, while noting that members were chosen from the pool of candidates who applied, and that pool came from the community. “My hope overall would be to acknowledge the concern about the diversity and make up of the committee, but for everybody at this very early stage in the life of the committee to continue to go forward with an eye toward making the committee function well,” he said. “I don’t think at this early stage of the game this lack of diversity should be an impediment to our continuing to talk and to continue to go forward looking for solutions.”
The School Board established DEI this fall after dissolving the district’s previous diversity and equity committee, DEC, and disbanding its membership with little communication to members. DEC members could apply to be on DEI, but were not automatically part of the new committee. Some School Board members said establishing DEI would provide a more direct line between the board and the district’s equity committee. Some also said creating DEI would elevate the importance of WAPS’ equity work. Three School Board members — Karl Sonneman, Schild and Stephanie Smith — composed DEI this fall as the committee met several times before bringing community and staff members on board.
After soliciting applications for DEI membership, Schild, Smith, and Sonneman reviewed applications with personal information, such as names, redacted, and provided feedback on the applications to Denzer, who ultimately appointed DEI members. She said in a December interview that she did not know candidates’ names when she reviewed applications.
During that process, Our Voices organizer and Winona ROAR (Residents Organizing Against Racism) member LaShara Morgan said she applied and had no problems with submitting the application. However, her name was not included on a list of applicants sent to the Winona Post through a data request. Communications Coordinator John Casper said he did not know why there was a discrepancy, and if the district had received the application, her name would be on the list. Morgan said in an interview that she was not surprised by the concerns some DEC members voiced about the committee’s make-up. “Unfortunately, I’m not shocked that it is not racially diverse,” she said. “I had a feeling that was going to happen anyway after the first couple of meetings they had before putting together this committee.”
Previously, DEC faced obstacles with attempting to diversify its membership, as well. Increasing racial diversity was a goal for that committee, but some of DEC’s members of color said they did not feel the committee had a welcoming atmosphere, as some of their proposals were not acted on, and they would not invite fellow people of color to join.
Sonneman said in an interview that there should be more people of color on DEI, but voiced reservations about how to align the committee’s diversity with the community’s. “I have a problem when I look at the community at defining what diversity is,” he said. “I feel there’s been a view that people who feel strongly about — well, persons of color or people who have been a minority in the community for years, need a big voice, but that’s not the name of the committee. The committee is a diversity committee, and really that means we need to reflect the whole community.” He added that the district hopes to further diversify the committee. “I’ll be honest with you, there’s some distrust out there, and you don’t break down distrust by snapping your fingers,” he said. “It’s going to take some time and some communication.”
Smith did not respond to a request for comment.
Denzer declined to comment, saying she is not on DEI.
Editor Chris Rogers contributed reporting to this story.
