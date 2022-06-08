by ALEXANDRA RETTER
Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) Committee members at Winona Area Public Schools (WAPS) are working to develop a diversity, equity and inclusion policy for the whole district. The goal is for the policy to guide WAPS’ diversity, equity and inclusion work. As the development of the policy begins, some DEI members advocated for an outside professional equity group to help facilitate the policy work, and one said implementing the policy well will be key.
“I believe the policy would be there to help set the direction the district is moving and to put out the parameters of the expectations of students, staff and community with regard to diversity, equity and inclusion in our district,” Superintendent Annette Freiheit said in an interview. She added, “I think it drives what future actions would be, [what] future decisions would be based upon.”
The policy could provide direction in areas such as teaching, learning, services for students such as special education and engagement with students, families and community members, Freiheit said. The policy could also provide guidance on district leaders’ role in WAPS’ diversity, equity and inclusion work, she said. “I do like that particular piece because it does provide that accountability or direction for the School Board and administration that, ‘These are the priorities that you need to be paying attention to in your leadership work,’” she said.
To develop a draft, Freiheit brought forward a selection of diversity, equity and inclusion policies from other districts in Minnesota for DEI to analyze at its May meeting. She did so after the district’s Board Operations Committee — which consists of several School Board members and administrators who review district policies to recommend any revisions to the board — directed DEI to draft a policy. Next, the draft will go to the Board Operations Committee, then to the School Board. The School Board will ultimately vote on the policy.
Before DEI began reviewing other districts’ policies, several DEI members voiced their support for working with outside professional equity groups on WAPS’ policy versus completing the work internally. DEI member Theresa Rusert said that those who work in the diversity, equity and inclusion field — and frequently collaborate with people with diverse lived experiences — would have a valuable perspective through which to consider policies, whereas policies may appear good to others but not fully address all needs.
DEI member Meigan Bausman said it was not that the other districts’ policies did not contain important material, but that an outside group with training and lived experience could help the district develop an effective policy from the get-go, rather than trying several times.
Implementing a policy effectively was also important to DEI member Heidi Monson. “I feel like if we’re just writing words, how is the action going to take place?” she said, noting that she did not know of groups in Winona that could provide training and support for implementation.
School Board member Stephanie Smith, who is the chair of DEI, said creating a policy was just a starting point.
In response to the idea of collaborating with an outside professional equity organization, Freiheit said in an interview that when she talked with leaders of one of the districts whose policy DEI analyzed, the leaders said working within the community is beneficial. “But I do understand where community members may feel a neutral party may guide or help facilitate work, or it may help facilitate trust by having an outside group come in to help facilitate that process,” she said.
At the May meeting, DEI members did not officially make a decision on whether to collaborate with an outside entity. The district did schedule DEI meetings over the summer to continue working on the policy draft.
Once DEI completes its policy draft, it could go to staff, students and community members for feedback, Freiheit said. “We want to make sure it’s understandable and it’s something everybody can commit to, and they understand exactly what it is saying,” she said.
