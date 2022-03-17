by CESAR SALAZAR
On the morning of Wednesday, March 16, the Winona County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) was notified by La Crosse County, Wis., authorities at approximately 10:26 a.m. that they were in pursuit of a stolen U-Haul truck that was headed towards Winona County.
WCSO deputies located the vehicle traveling westbound on I-90 near Nodine after La Crosse County authorities discontinued pursuit when the vehicle crossed into Winona County lines. Authorities learned that the vehicle was reportedly stolen from Battle Creek, Mich. Deputies said they attempted to pull the vehicle over with no effect and deployed spike strips on the road to disable the vehicle. According to the report, the vehicle had reached Olmsted County Road 10 south of Dover, Minn., by the time it was disabled, and the driver, Demandre Tyshann Andrew Frazier, 26, of Las Vegas, Nev., was taken into custody without any incident. Frazier will be referred to the County Attorney’s Office and could potentially face charges for fleeing from a peace officer in a motor vehicle, theft of a motor vehicle, reckless driving, and giving false name and date of birth to peace officers.
