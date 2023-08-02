by ALEXANDRA RETTER
Though an additional $650 million in state higher education funding over the next two years helped improve Winona State University’s (WSU) overall budgetary situation, the university still faces a deficit of about $1.7 million this year and projects a deficit of about $8.3 million for next year.
WSU received about $9.1 million in additional state funding, Vice President of Finance and Administration Scott Ellinghuysen said, including about $4.4 million in one-time funding. “It helped for fiscal year ’24, especially one-time funding, that $4.4 million,” he said. “It was given to campuses based on their enrollment loss from fiscal year ’19 to fiscal year ’23, which, we had experienced some enrollment declines during that time, so obviously that helped our … ’24 budget.”
WSU is very thankful to the state legislature, Ellinghuysen said. “If we didn’t have that support from the legislature, it would’ve made the budget very, very difficult for both ’24 and ’25, so we can’t say enough about it,” he said.
Winona State’s general fund budget is about $100 million, Ellinghuysen said, so this year’s $1.7 million deficit represents about 1 to 2% of that large part of the budget. “… That’s sort of manageable, within the current context of our overall budget at only kind of 1 to 2% of our total,” he said. In comparison, he said, the university in the recent past has had deficits of about $4-$6 million.
WSU has experienced declining enrollment and made budget cuts, such as cutting positions, in recent years.
WSU can manage the current deficit by leaving some positions vacant, for instance, he said. “… There’s not a plan right now for any discontinuation of programs,” he said. “Positions might be held vacant. I can see that happening.” When a position is vacant, the university has been able to apply those savings to the deficit, he said, and at any one time, there may be about 20 to 30 positions vacant.
However, once the one-time funding is used up, Ellinghuysen said, the university will need to determine how to balance the budget for next year. WSU projects a more substantial deficit of about $8.3 million for next year’s budget. “So now you’re talking, obviously, a sizable deficit,” he said. “That definitely needs to be addressed on an ongoing basis. So, I think the leadership here is going to start planning and working on that solution in the coming weeks and months.” Enrollment and finalized contract negotiations will also be contributing factors in next year’s budget, he added.
The university is grateful for the two-year tuition freeze at the Minnesota State System that is also part of the higher education funding, Ellinghuysen said, in addition to the North Star Promise Program, which covers the cost of attending a public university for families with an income under $80,000. WSU looks forward to learning more about the details of other areas of the higher education funding related to mental health services and food insecurity, for example, he said.
