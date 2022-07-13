by ALEXANDRA RETTER
Products with a certain amount of THC are now legal in Minnesota. However, a number of lawmakers appear to have accidentally voted in favor of the bill, unaware it included language legalizing these products. Rep. Gene Pelowski (DFL-Winona) said that he was not aware he was voting on such a change, and he said he wants to revise the law. He added that legislators’ confusion highlights broader issues with the legislative process, such as last-minute negotiations and votes.
According to the new law, edible products can contain up to five milligrams of THC (tetrahydrocannabinol) per serving or 50 milligrams per package. THC is the intoxicating compound in marijuana. Additionally, only those 21 or older may purchase products with THC or other cannabinoids from hemp. Prior to the new law, products such as CBD, which have non-intoxicating ingredients from hemp, were legal.
The change came when the legislature passed, at the end of session, an omnibus health and human services bill. The vote was unanimous in the Senate and 68-65 in the House.
Pelowski, who voted for the bill, said he did not feel legislators knew the extent of the policy change when voting. “It’s interesting that the Senate had no disagreements at all. The House did. I think the disagreement, in part, may have revolved slightly around this,” he said.
Pelowski said that when voting, he did not know the bill contained the policy change about THC legalization. He supported the bill, he said, because the vote in the Senate was unanimous, so he thought there was nothing controversial in the legislation.
Senator Jeremy Miller (R-Winona), the Senate majority leader, also voted for the bill. Miller was not available for an interview to discuss whether or not he knew what he was voting on and whether he would have voted for it if he did know. When asked for comments, his office shared written statements. A July 1 statement read in part, “We passed bipartisan legislation that would restrict many THC products after the 2018 Federal Farm Bill opened up a new market for these products. Our bill regulates the industry and keeps these products away from kids.”
Though the legislature approved the policy change, there may be work left to potentially edit it, Pelowski said. “This legislation needed more work before it was passed, so you’re going to see [that] already members are lining up to … refine it,” Pelowski said. Some revisions he would like include clarifying the state Board of Pharmacy’s position as a regulator, working through a licensing and fee process and identifying where the products can be sold, he said. It is not clear whether the law could be changed outside a special session, which legislative leaders have previously been unable to agree to.
Pelowski said he felt a larger problem was the bill coming before the legislature on the final day of the session. “So there wasn’t time to review, really, anything,” he said.
Additionally, Pelowski said he felt the legislature reached a point of having too many bills to consider, making it difficult to fully understand them all.
To address such concerns, legislators are discussing ways to change the legislative process, Pelowski said. It would be valuable to have a deadline such as a week, 10 days or two weeks before the end of session for omnibus bills, for example, he said, so legislators and the public had time to review them. “And that would be one of the reforms we’ll look at,” he said.
