by ALEXANDRA RETTER
Rochester, Minn., will become the headquarters of the Diocese of Winona-Rochester (DOWR) and be home to a new pastoral center.
Bishop Robert Barron announced on Thursday that DOWR will move its headquarters from Winona to Rochester and build a new pastoral center in Rochester. When the diocese was founded in the late 19th century, he said, Winona was a commerce and transportation hub as a city on the Mississippi River, but over time, Rochester has grown into the regional center. “I love Winona. I think it’s a lovely city. I get down there on a very regular basis to our headquarters there. So it’s not any casting aspersions upon Winona. But, I think the center of gravity, culturally speaking, has shifted here, so it makes more sense for the church to be established here,” he said. The shift might lead to changes for those currently working at DOWR in Winona. There are about 37 people who now work in Winona, Barron said. “We’re in the process now of discussing that with those who work in Winona, to see who’s open to coming, who isn’t, who might be willing to relocate,” he said.
Barron said DOWR leaders agreed for years about the change. A reason for the change, he said, is Winona being located in the eastern extreme of the diocese. “And this has obviously made contact between the bishop and his people challenging,” he said. “The move to Rochester will make this mutual contact considerably easier.” He added that there are also more people now in the area between Rochester and Mankato. “Thus, this change will bring the bishop much closer to the majority of his flock,” he said. Additionally, the move will put the church in the same city as the Mayo Clinic, he said. “While Winona is, of course, home to several colleges and universities, places of higher learning, significant corporations, Rochester — after the Twin Cities, the largest city in Minnesota — is a center of politics, the arts, communication and transportation,” he said. He added, “It’s good for the church to be institutionally established in such a place.”
Barron said it is now an appropriate time for DOWR to move ahead with the change. Referring to DOWR’s 2018 bankruptcy and $21.5 million settlement with survivors of alleged child sexual abuse by diocesan priests, he said, “Though this project has been discussed in the diocese for many years, we could not go ahead with it while we were still working our way through the bankruptcy process. But the final payment into the settlement trust was made last month, and all our financial obligations relative to bankruptcy have been met, so we believe that this is the time to look confidently into the future.”
The new pastoral center will be built on 19th Street Northwest and Jeremiah Lane. “The land upon which the new structure will be built, as well as the funds for the construction itself, were provided by the extraordinary generosity of a single donor who prefers to remain anonymous,” Barron said. DOWR is in the process of getting permits from the city, he continued. DOWR aims for construction to begin in spring 2023 and be finished by Easter 2024, he said.
The new pastoral center will include office space and a chapel, Barron said, and reflect Catholic architectural and artistic tradition. “I wanted it to be in its physicality also an evangelical sign to the wider community,” he said. “I wanted it not to look just like another office building, but it would be clear that this is the Catholic church.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.