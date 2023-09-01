by GABRIEL HATHAWAY
A new outdoor recreation opportunity is coming to Winona in the form of a mountain bike skills course funded through a donation by the family of Shirley and Will Oberton.
The Obertons’ $135,000 donation will go toward funding three mountain bike tracks at Bluffside Park, west of Holzinger Lodge, between the lodge parking lot and the stone circle area.
The tot track will be for people who are just starting out and will feature a rolling singletrack with varying trail textures with small wooden portions and low dirt rollers. New riders will be able to warm up and become comfortable with riding on bumpy dirt surfaces.
The next two tracks are for beginners and intermediate riders. These two tracks will have jumps and drops varying in size as well as a flow trail style featuring rollers, berms, and jumps. Director of Recreation Facilities Patrick Menton said these different tracks will all have their own distinct features and will also allow people to progress in their skills. The Obertons hope that the new mountain bike skills course will be used by people as young as four years old all the way up to 104.
At the Winona City Council’s August 21 meeting, Mayor Scott Sherman said the donation gives him “all the warm fuzzies you could ever imagine.”
City Council member Steve Young expressed his gratitude for the donation, stating, “This is a wonderful donation. This is just a great part, this is like the icing on the cake to be a part of [the] City Council with an excellent donation like this.”
The city of Winona is also working on a larger Bluffs Traverse project, a multi-year project with which the city seeks to build new trails and improve hiking and mountain biking opportunities as well as connect Sugar Loaf Park, Garvin Heights, and Bluffside Park. In comparison, Menton said the prospective mountain bike park is small but that the area’s technical grade is perfect for such a project. “It doesn't take up a large footprint. When you look at the whole master plan of the Bluffs Traverse, it's like the size of a thumbprint on that. So it's a really small area, but it's finely tuned, and with this donation, we're going to put out just an incredible bicycle playground for people in the community,” Menton said.
The City Council voted unanimously to accept the donation. Menton hopes construction on the tot track will be done this fall, with construction on the beginner and intermediate tracks occurring in May and June next year and the park opening to the public in July of 2024.
“This is a prime example of philanthropy that is impacting our outdoor recreation infrastructure. I know there's been a lot of work behind this over the past year or so,” Sherman said. “I can't wait to see this come to fruition because I do have a three-year-old that will be riding it. Even though she's not four yet, she will be riding it.”
