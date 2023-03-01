by CESAR SALAZAR
As the city of Winona’s draft comprehensive plan continues to develop, housing remains the number one priority for the city, but how far is the city willing to go for housing development? In the most recent discussions on land use and development, the Comprehensive Plan Steering Committee members said they want to review bluff land protection ordinances to promote development in a way that would balance housing and environmental protection.
The Bluffland Protection Overlay District, established in the late 2000s, requires homes and other developments be setback away from steep slopes. The city’s goal with the ordinance was to protect bluffs from erosion and runoff.
While the Comprehensive Plan Steering Committee members said they want to review the current protection ordinance, city planners Carlos Espinosa and Luke Sims said that it doesn’t mean that the bluff protections will be completely removed or that new housing will be built along the bluffs.
Under a recent draft, the comprehensive plan recommends that the city “Examine the Bluffland Protection Overlay District, including comparison with other cities’ bluff land protection regulations, pertaining to slopes, setbacks, and related elements in bluff land areas outside of the Mississippi River Valley viewshed to evaluate whether any of the standards are overly restrictive to development.”
Last week, the steering committee changed the language to recommend simply looking at the protections.
“We need to be clear that the intent of this is not to allow housing on top of the bluffs in a manner that would degrade the environment or be visible from the Mississippi River Corridor,” Espinosa said.
Espinosa explained that the steering committee simply wants to review the setbacks of the bluffs to see if it would open the door for some development. Under the current Bluffland Protection Overlay District Ordinance, new houses must have a 50-foot setback from the top of the bluffs. Houses that had been built prior to the ordinance do not have to follow the setbacks in place but do have to follow a number of rules on land disturbance.
“We’re saying we don’t want [to remove protections],” Espinosa said. “We want to hit all of the environmental considerations and informed development of the ordinance. Then, see if there’s any flexibility in those setbacks on the far top of the bluff.”
The steering committee agreed to the new terms in the comprehensive plan, which would see a simple review process. Mayor Scott Sherman gave an anecdote of a house he had seen on top of the bluffs that was built prior to the ordinance being set into place. He believes that the house is built on too steep of land and probably wouldn’t be there in 50 years.
“It’s a challenging thing to develop,” Espinosa said. “What we’re saying is that if we’re going to grow as a city, we need to allow development within our existing boundaries. It makes the most sense, we think, first of all in the core of the city and second of all adjacent to where existing utilities are in areas south of [Highway] 61.”
Sims and Espinosa said that the city will continue to take input from the public and the steering committee for this and other topics. Their plans are to have a first draft ready for committee review in April, with another draft soon after, before going to the Winona City Council and Planning Commission for approval in June. Sims said that future details in public engagement for the comprehensive plan draft will be revealed later in March. Public hearings on the final draft are required.
“We’re excited to continue to hear from the public,” Sims said. “I think I’ve been really impressed with the engagement we’ve received. I think a lot of members of the community are very interested in making Winona the welcoming river city that the vision is setting out.”
