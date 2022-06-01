by CESAR SALAZAR
On May 25 at 8:09 a.m., the Minnesota State Patrol responded to a report of a hit and run involving an SUV traveling on Highway 61 near Dakota. According to the report, the vehicle was traveling eastbound when it was allegedly sideswiped by two separate semi-trucks, neither of which stopped and continued eastbound. The driver of the SUV, a 59-year-old woman from Winona, reportedly sustained minor, non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to Gunderson Medical in La Crosse, Wis., to receive medical care.
