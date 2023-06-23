Drought worsened this week, affecting crops and hay, despite the area receiving the first significant rainfall in weeks last weekend.
The southeast corner of Winona County, much of Houston County, and northern Buffalo County and northwest Trempealeau are now in moderate drought stage, according to the National Weather Service’s (NWS) Drought Monitor released Thursday. Just shy of an official drought, “abnormally dry” conditions expanded to cover all of the rest of Winona, Trempealeau, and Buffalo counties.
The area has received 3-6 inches less rain than normal since May 16, the NWS reports.
Winona is expected to receive some rain over the weekend, but with less than an inch in the NWS forecast, it is unlikely to reverse the drought.
