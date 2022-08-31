by CESAR SALAZAR
A few weeks after Bird rolled out its scooters on Winona’s streets, riders can be seen zipping around town. For users, scooters offer a convenient way to get around town, while some Winonans have complained about parked scooters blocking sidewalks. The Winona Police Department (WPD) has received a few complaints over the past couple of weeks.
WPD Deputy Chief of Police Eric Engrav said most of the complaints the department has had are from business owners complaining about scooters being parked on the sidewalks in front of their businesses. The Winona County Sheriff’s Office also received a couple of complaints about scooters being parked in non-designated areas and deputies had to relocate the scooters.
According to the city and Bird’s license agreement, riders must park the scooters in the boulevard zone of the road, the grass, or bike racks if available. The rules state that riders should not be riding or parking the scooters on the sidewalk. Winonans can report issues at Bird’s support website at tinyurl.com/2vnxhymw.
Other complaints the WPD received included a report from Bird’s local representative having been pinged by a scooter being located within a private garage and now has to work with law enforcement to retrieve it.
Another complaint arose from three college-aged riders reportedly riding around on the wrong side of the road near Huff and Sarnia streets, causing motorist frustration.
Winona City Clerk Monica Hennessy Mohan said that she has not been made aware of any problems from either Bird or citizens. She said she also hasn’t been contacted by Bird about how scooter usage is going in the city. “I think ridership is good,” she said.
Before taking off, one rider said that having the scooters around town was fun and convenient.
Bird’s app allows users to either reserve a scooter or walk up to a scooter to rent it. According to the app, it costs users $1 to start and is 39 cents per mile, with a minimum of $3. The app’s map also shows where riders can ride; gray for non-rideable areas such as parks, and blue for rideable areas. The app also gives an overview of how to ride the scooters as well as the city’s regulations on the scooters. It also allows users to report any mishaps with the scooters.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.