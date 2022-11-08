Congress

U.S. Rep. Minnesota District 1

Brad Finstad (Republican) — 159,558 votes

Jeff Ettinger (DFL) — 125,345 votes

Richard Reisdorf (Legal Marijuana Now) — 6,388 votes

Brian Abrahamson (Grassroots - Legalize Cannabis) — 4,942 votes

 

Minnesota Legislature

State Senator District 26

Jeremy Miller (Republican) — 21,444 votes

Dan Wilson (DFL) — 14,281 votes

Eric Leitzen (Legal Marijuana Now) — 1,060 votes

 

State Senator District 20

Steve Drazkowski (Republican) — 25,129 votes

Brad Drenckhahn (DFL) — 15,546 votes

 

State House Rep. District 26A

Gene Pelowski (DFL) — 9,456 votes

Stephen James Doerr (Republican) — 7,704 votes

 

State House Rep. District 20B

Steve Jacob (Republican) — 13,375 votes

Elise Diesslin (DFL) — 6,845 votes

 

Winona County

County Commissioner District 1

Chris Meyer — 2,209 votes

Ken Fritz — 1,323 votes

 

County Commissioner District 2

Dwayne Voegeli — 2,393 votes

Jerry Obieglo — 1,460 votes

 

County Commissioner District 5

Marcia Ward — 2,821 votes

Bob Redig — 1,495 votes

 

Auditor-treasurer

Chelsi Wilbright — 10,556 votes

John Eger — 6,871 votes

 

Sheriff

Ron Ganrude — 11,134 votes

Charles Rolbiecki — 7,865 votes

 

Winona City Council

Winona City Council at-large 

Jerome Christenson — 4,806 votes

Michelle Alexander — 3,965 votes

 

Winona City Council Fourth Ward

George Borzyskowski — 1,609 votes

Amber Buysman — 944 votes

 

Winona City Council Second Ward

(4 of 4 precincts reported)

Jeff Hyma — 1,453 votes

 

Winona Area Public Schools

School Board member at-large

Nancy Denzer — 8,651 votes

Karl Sonneman — 6,007 votes

Maurella Cunningham — 4,863 votes

Torry Moore — 2,781 votes

 

School Board member District 1

Pete Watkins — 1,763 votes

Ted Hazelton — 998 votes

 

School Board member District 2

Michael Hanratty — 1,522 votes