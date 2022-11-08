Congress
U.S. Rep. Minnesota District 1
Brad Finstad (Republican) — 159,558 votes
Jeff Ettinger (DFL) — 125,345 votes
Richard Reisdorf (Legal Marijuana Now) — 6,388 votes
Brian Abrahamson (Grassroots - Legalize Cannabis) — 4,942 votes
Minnesota Legislature
State Senator District 26
Jeremy Miller (Republican) — 21,444 votes
Dan Wilson (DFL) — 14,281 votes
Eric Leitzen (Legal Marijuana Now) — 1,060 votes
State Senator District 20
Steve Drazkowski (Republican) — 25,129 votes
Brad Drenckhahn (DFL) — 15,546 votes
State House Rep. District 26A
Gene Pelowski (DFL) — 9,456 votes
Stephen James Doerr (Republican) — 7,704 votes
State House Rep. District 20B
Steve Jacob (Republican) — 13,375 votes
Elise Diesslin (DFL) — 6,845 votes
Winona County
County Commissioner District 1
Chris Meyer — 2,209 votes
Ken Fritz — 1,323 votes
County Commissioner District 2
Dwayne Voegeli — 2,393 votes
Jerry Obieglo — 1,460 votes
County Commissioner District 5
Marcia Ward — 2,821 votes
Bob Redig — 1,495 votes
Auditor-treasurer
Chelsi Wilbright — 10,556 votes
John Eger — 6,871 votes
Sheriff
Ron Ganrude — 11,134 votes
Charles Rolbiecki — 7,865 votes
Winona City Council
Winona City Council at-large
Jerome Christenson — 4,806 votes
Michelle Alexander — 3,965 votes
Winona City Council Fourth Ward
George Borzyskowski — 1,609 votes
Amber Buysman — 944 votes
Winona City Council Second Ward
(4 of 4 precincts reported)
Jeff Hyma — 1,453 votes
Winona Area Public Schools
School Board member at-large
Nancy Denzer — 8,651 votes
Karl Sonneman — 6,007 votes
Maurella Cunningham — 4,863 votes
Torry Moore — 2,781 votes
School Board member District 1
Pete Watkins — 1,763 votes
Ted Hazelton — 998 votes
School Board member District 2
Michael Hanratty — 1,522 votes
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.