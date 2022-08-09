Winona County Commissioner District Two

Winona County Board candidates Dwayne Voegeli and Jerry Obieglo won the primary and will advance to general election over fellow candidate Todd Frahm. 

 

Dwayne Voegeli - 889 votes

Jerry Obieglo - 480 votes

Todd Frahm - 166 votes

 

Winona County Auditor-Treasurer

In a close race to avoid elimination, John Eger beat out Gabe Vargas, and Eger and Chelsi Wilbright will advance to the general election in November.

 

Chelsi Wilbright - 3,478 votes

John Eger - 1,636 votes

Gabe Vargas - 1,539 votes

 

Winona Area Public Schools Board At-Large

In a five-way race with four winners, Anthony Alwan was eliminated, while Nancy Denzer, Karl Sonneman, Maurella Cunningham, and Torry Moore move onto the general election in November.

 

Nancy Denzer - 3,106 votes

Karl Sonneman - 2,194 votes

Maurella Cunningham - 1,913 votes

Torry Moore - 1,159 votes

Anthony Alwan - 851 votes