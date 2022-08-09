Winona County Commissioner District Two
Winona County Board candidates Dwayne Voegeli and Jerry Obieglo won the primary and will advance to general election over fellow candidate Todd Frahm.
Dwayne Voegeli - 889 votes
Jerry Obieglo - 480 votes
Todd Frahm - 166 votes
Winona County Auditor-Treasurer
In a close race to avoid elimination, John Eger beat out Gabe Vargas, and Eger and Chelsi Wilbright will advance to the general election in November.
Chelsi Wilbright - 3,478 votes
John Eger - 1,636 votes
Gabe Vargas - 1,539 votes
Winona Area Public Schools Board At-Large
In a five-way race with four winners, Anthony Alwan was eliminated, while Nancy Denzer, Karl Sonneman, Maurella Cunningham, and Torry Moore move onto the general election in November.
Nancy Denzer - 3,106 votes
Karl Sonneman - 2,194 votes
Maurella Cunningham - 1,913 votes
Torry Moore - 1,159 votes
Anthony Alwan - 851 votes
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.