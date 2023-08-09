Elsing wins County Board election

by CHRIS ROGERS
Josh Elsing will join the Winona County Board after winning Tuesday’s special election with 607 votes (65%) to Bill Spitzer’s 330 (35%). County staff said Elsing could take office in time for the board’s next meeting on August 22.
Elsing is a St. Charles resident, Winona County Soil and Water Conservation District Board member, the owner of an agricultural supply company, and the former mayor of Altura. He replaces former County Board member Steve Jacob, who was elected the state legislature last fall.
As is common for special elections, turnout was relatively low, with 14.5% of registered voters casting ballots.
