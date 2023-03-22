Engineering contest challenges students

by ALEXANDRA RETTER
Students created multi-step machines with string, buckets, funnels and decorations, including a lightsaber, that brought the theme “Into Orbit” to Earth.
Local middle and high school students presented their projects last Friday as part of the Engineering Machine Design Contest at Winona State University (WSU). Per contest rules, the students’ machines had to include a certain number of steps, like the steps in a Rube Goldberg machine, and have certain dimensions. Students also received feedback from judges who were current WSU students, alumni, former professors or representatives from engineering companies. Solvay, RTP, Core Molding Technologies and Benchmark sponsored the event.
“The biggest thing is that students are getting excited about science, they’re doing something, they’re seeing that they can have success putting a project together that uses all these different kind of engineering design techniques,” College of Science and Engineering Dean Charla Miertschin said, “and that it’ll stick with them, that they’ll continue to study science and engineering as they finish middle school, high school, and college and beyond.”
Friends Valentino Zito and Joseph Lemke made up one of the teams. While designing and building their project, they enjoyed conducting many tests to determine how to get it to run most effectively. They realized they needed to use two boards rather than one in their project, for example, Lemke said. They also tested the individual pieces that made up the project.
The process of building the project itself was also enjoyable, the students said. Zito enjoyed creating the first step in the machine, for instance. He also appreciated setting up a series of dominoes as a step in the project. “I learned that setting up dominoes, you have to be really careful, and you have to use two hands,” he said. For Lemke, getting separate pieces of the machine on one of the display boards was a fun process, as was starting a chemical reaction with baking soda.
The students had different perspectives on competing. Zito said he was worried about whether all the project’s steps would run smoothly. On the other hand, Lemke said, “I wasn’t worried as much because I’m just, ‘What happens happens.’”
Miertschin said she could tell students were excited about their projects. “They have an advisor or teacher, but they’re putting the work in, they’re making it work, and you can tell they’re invested in it, because everything that goes right, they’re thrilled …” However, if part of the project doesn’t work, they are disappointed, she said.
Now, the students look forward to applying what they learned to future projects.
