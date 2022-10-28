by ALEXANDRA RETTER
Enrollment at Winona State University (WSU) and Saint Mary’s University of Minnesota (SMU) has declined between fall 2021 and this year. The rate of decline at WSU is slightly lower than in the past, while it is slightly higher than in the past at SMU. At Minnesota State College Southeast (MSC Southeast), enrollment increased.
WSU’s undergraduate enrollment is now 5,421 students, a decrease of 342 from last fall. That decline is less than the decline experienced at WSU over the past several years. Between fall 2020 and fall 2021, enrollment decreased by 645 students, and between fall 2019 and fall 2020, enrollment decreased by 569 students.
The number of new first-time students at WSU is also up slightly from last fall, after declining over the last few years. New first-time student enrollment stands at 1,175, an increase of 77 students from last fall.
“Me being one of those professionals that’s been in higher education for almost 25 plus years, some of this is not a shock to the system, though it’s always disappointing, because your admissions team, your marketing team, your recruitment team are working hard, no matter what,” Vice President for Enrollment Management and Student Life Denise McDowell said. “And then to see some of those results not yield in the kind of effort you’re putting in is always disheartening.”
At SMU, there are 848 undergraduate students this fall, a decrease of 123 students since fall 2021. Between fall 2020 and fall 2021, enrollment declined by 59 students, and between fall 2019 and fall 2020, enrollment declined by 59 students, as well. Overall, the rate of decline has increased slightly.
The number of first-year students at SMU is also slightly down this fall, at 215 as compared to 234 last year.
“All higher ed is in a challenging situation, I think. Obviously we were hoping for stronger enrollments,” Executive Vice President Ben Murray said. “I think the decline was a bit more than we had forecasted.”
Additionally, Murray said of the 146 students who were in the majors SMU announced earlier this year it would cut, 10 withdrew from the university, and 136 remain. “That was one of the big concerns,” he said. “We knew there’d be some impact from making those difficult decisions.” He added that the university also believes about 20 new students interested in cut majors did not ultimately come to the university this year.
McDowell and Murray cited factors such as demographic changes of lower birth rates and the pandemic. They also noted that students are considering what value they can receive from a higher education degree and questioning it, in some cases.
There are 1,392 students studying what is considered full-time at this point in the fall at MSC Southeast. Enrollment fluctuates throughout the semester as students can start courses at different times, Interim Vice President of Student Success Ginny Boyum said. This fall’s most current enrollment is an increase of 68 students from last year. Between fall 2020 and fall 2021, enrollment decreased by 81 students. Between fall 2019 and fall 2020, enrollment decreased slightly, by six students. “It’s a really good sign for the college and for the community. It means that students are again recognizing the need for education,” Boyum said of this year’s enrollment increase.
At WSU, there are some new scholarships, McDowell said, as well as an option to not consider ACT scores when admitting students. WSU has also translated informational materials about the university for families into different languages, grown its social media presence, and invited incoming students to a mentoring program. The university is also working to reach out to adult learners more by connecting with local businesses, she said.
SMU launched a nursing degree program and is working to update its website, Murray said. The university is also striving to reconnect with local high schools for recruitment and using social media.
Boyum said, “We are working at awareness of student needs, also doing some cultural training and cultural education that will help both faculty and staff better interact with students.”
