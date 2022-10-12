by ALEXANDRA RETTER
As students and teachers settle in to the new school year, local schools are keeping track of enrollment. Winona Area Public Schools’ (WAPS) enrollment is continuing to decline, though at a somewhat slower rate, and the Lewiston-Altura School District is also experiencing relatively stable enrollment decline. Meanwhile, Cotter Schools’ enrollment grew slightly.
Winona Area Public Schools
Enrollment at WAPS stands at 2,424 students in kindergarten through 12th grade, down 59 students from 2021 and 163 students from 2020.
While WAPS’ enrollment declined by 59 students between last year and this year, that decline was slower compared to a decrease of 104 students between 2020-2021 and 2021-2022, and a decrease of 107 students between 2019-2020 and 2020-2021. Over the past few years, enrollment has continued to decline, while the rate of decline has somewhat decreased.
Superintendent Annette Freiheit said there are about 50 fewer students in this year’s incoming kindergarten class than in last year’s graduating class. She said she feels the gap is due to families having fewer children while having more options for where their children can attend school.
To maintain or increase enrollment, Freiheit said, “I think it’s making sure we’re sharing the good things in our district and how our district is moving forward and increasing our performance, improving our student learning.” She said the district sharing online about its programs and activities is going well. She added that the district’s English Learner programming and free breakfast for students are also positive parts of WAPS. “I think those are just a few of the things we can highlight besides excellent staff,” she said.
Cotter Schools
At Cotter, there are 988 students this year in pre-K through 12th grade. This is an increase of 17 students from last year and 80 students from 2020-2021. Enrollment decreased between 2019-2020 and 2020-2021, from 927 students to 908 students.
Overall, Cotter has experienced a trend of slight enrollment growth over the last few years.
Celia Kaiser, who works in local admissions at Cotter, said that growth may come from students at other local schools switching to Cotter if their school does not include grades up through 12th grade, such as students from Bluffview Montessori School.
Vice President of Advancement Mike Swenson said there has also been an increase this year in the number of international students at Cotter, as when the pandemic began, the school sent all international students home, and now there are about 20 on campus.
In the context of the pandemic, Kaiser said there have been some students coming to Cotter from online or homeschool programs, as well.
Cotter is working to reach out online to international students, Swenson said. The school is also considering ways to strengthen early childhood and kindergarten classes, Kaiser said. Swenson added that Cotter plans to open a K-6 school for fall 2023. “And we think that’s going to be very attractive for new families,” he said.
Lewiston-Altura School District
At the Lewiston-Altura School district (L-A), there are 618 students in kindergarten through 12th grade this school year. This represents a decrease of 38 students from last year and 76 students since 2020-2021. Between 2020-2021 and 2021-2022, enrollment decreased by 38 students, as well, and between 2019-2020 and 2020-2021, enrollment stayed stable, increasing by just one. Enrollment has declined over the last several years, while the rate of decline has stayed relatively stable.
Superintendent Gwen Carman attributed the decline to there being fewer children in the district because of housing needs and smaller family sizes.
“We are intentionally being more thoughtful in our engagement with parents and the community, in terms of how we inform people of all the great things happening in our district,” Carman said of enrollment strategies. She continued, “We hope to continue to build on our strengths and successes and school pride.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.