by CHRIS ROGERS
Adam Fravel, the last person known to have seen Madeline Kingsbury before she went missing on March 31 and the father of her children, was arrested on suspicion of murder in her disappearance after a Fillmore County Sheriff's deputy discovered Kingsbury's body on June 6 in a remote area near Mabel, Minn., according to the Winona Police Department (WPD).
Fravel has not yet been charged, but the Winona County Jail lists him as being booked this evening on suspicion of second-degree murder with intent. That charge that signifies law enforcement allege the suspect intended to kill someone but acted without premeditation.
In a statement on June 6, the WPD said, “A Fillmore County deputy found human remains on Wednesday afternoon north of Mabel, Minnesota. The body was found in some brush off Highway 43 and was located using information generated during the Madeline Kingsbury investigation. Because of this, law enforcement personnel have arrested Adam Fravel on probable cause in connection to her disappearance." Police leaders confirmed in a press conference on June 7 that the remains were Kingsbury's. They said digital evidence, a combination of cellphone and computer data, led investigators to that location.
WPD Chief Tom Williams said investigators felt they had enough probable cause to arrest Fravel in connection with Kingsbury's death but said he could not share further details
Fravel is a 29-year-old who was living in Winona with Kingsbury, according to the WPD, and is originally from Mabel, Minn. The 26-year-old Kingsbury never showed up for work in Rochester, Minn., after dropping her two young kids off at daycare in Winona with Fravel on March 31. Police said Fravel was the last person to see her the morning she went missing and that he later drove her van that morning — a vehicle police asked citizens across Winona and Fillmore counties to look for in security footage from that day.
WPD investigators never named a suspect or person of interest in the case. They said they did interview Fravel. WPD officials previously declined to comment on what he said he was doing with the van that day.
Fravel said he was innocent in a statement earlier this spring and decried rumors about him.
Thousands of volunteers from across the region turned out to aid in searches for Kingsbury. Devastated but determined, her family and friends vowed to remain loud in demanding answers but always expressed confidence in investigators. WPD Chief Tom Williams vowed they would find Maddi and, if necessary, hold accountable those responsible for her disappearance.
In their statement, WPD officials continued, “We are asking the community to respect the family’s privacy at this time and not to speculate on the case until further information is made available."
