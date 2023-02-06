by CESAR SALAZAR
The Goodview Fire and Rescue Department (GFD) is currently investigating a fire outbreak last Saturday at Mississippi Welders Supply Co., following a report of a propane fire at the business.
On February 4 at 11:31 a.m., GFD was dispatched to a fire in the 5000 block of West Sixth Street in Goodview. According to the reports, an employee reported that a propane fire had occurred at the business, which led to the facility being evacuated. First responders reportedly discovered a large fire on the loading dock at the back of the building, where some propane cylinders were located. First responders and neighbors also reportedly heard several explosions from within the building, according to the Winona County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO). Authorities evacuated the immediate area, and firefighters quickly extinguished the fire with water, GFD officials reported. One employee was reportedly treated for minor injuries on the scene.
The State Fire Marshal's Office is assisting in the investigation of the cause of the fire. GFD was assisted by Winona County Emergency Management, the Winona and Minnesota City fire departments, as well as the WCSO, Winona Police Department, Minnesota State Patrol, and the Winona County Search Operations and Rescue (SOAR) Team.
