by CHRIS ROGERS
Right now, the Winona County Law Enforcement Center (LEC) is a construction zone. Work on the new jail has taken over the parking lot, the entrance is halfway cordoned off, some doorways and vents are draped in plastic to keep out the dust from demolition in the old jail, and a picture of Jail Project Manager Steve Buswell’s Yorkie hangs on the wall of a former storage closet turned temporary office. There’s a lot of rearranging and giving up space to accommodate construction.
But when construction ends in 2023, it will be a very different story. The county will have a surplus of space. Of the old jail’s 14,000 square feet, 3,000 will be repurposed as a new dispatch center, and the future use of the remaining 11,000 square feet is to be determined, Buswell said.
Earlier this month, city of Winona officials proposed constructing a new police-fire station, raising the possibility that the Winona Police Department (WPD) would move out of the LEC’s top floor, which it has leased from the county for decades. That would further increase the excess space at the LEC. “Even if the police department doesn’t move out, we’ll have space,” Sheriff Ron Ganrude stated.
For comparison, the WPD currently has 9,664 square feet at the LEC. WPD officials say they need double that space, and the proposed new police-fire station would nearly triple it to 27,192 square feet.
Even now, much of the old jail is unused. Buswell pointed out jail cells and bunks that will remain in place, empty and waiting for some possible remodel or other use. Ganrude said of the annex, “That’s a huge storage facility right now and a few offices.”
A portion of the LEC’s surplus space — the old jail’s cell blocks — would be challenging to remodel. “You’re back into taking out steel and concrete,” Buswell said. “So if they decided to do a demolition, that’s going to be much more difficult.” At the same time, the county did just that — demolish two cell blocks — to make room for its new dispatch center. Meanwhile the basement of the LEC is more flexible. Showing off the jail annex, Buswell told the Post, “This spot especially would be easy to remodel.”
County officials have kicked around some ideas for what to do with all that room. They discussed relocating the driver’s license center to the LEC, though public parking is an impediment, or creating a dedicated emergency operations center for disaster response. “We have all this space potentially available, but we still have the same issue. Parking is a major issue,” Ganrude said. Describing the license center relocation idea, he added, “You could [do that], but where are you going to park when you come here?” The county is trying to acquire more land and more parking in the area. Ganrude noted that if the WPD does leave, it would help alleviate the parking shortage.
Ganrude said that his department doesn’t have major needs for more interior space — aside from potentially some additional room for investigators or evidence intake. “We’ve got plenty of space. We just need to use it right,” he said.
The LEC does have needs, though, Ganrude continued. He pointed out it has been heavily used for roughly 50 years and noted that, when the future of the jail and the LEC was up in the air in recent years, some of the repairs were postponed. “There’s a lot of fixing that needs to be done,” he said.
Winona Police Chief Tom Williams said that while his department considered staying at the LEC, he and other city leaders ultimately decided a new facility would better meet the WPD’s needs. “A lot of people are under the misconception that the new jail is going to provide new office space for the police department or the sheriff’s office, and that is not true. That is a jail and a jail only,” he said.
Architects the city hired to design the new police-fire station called the current WPD station “substandard” and Williams certainly agreed. “We’re constantly bringing people into the secure area of the police department,” he said, referring to the lack of meeting space. “We’re not able to do testing of drugs in a safe manner … We’re cleaning our guns in the same room that has a refrigerator for our lunches and our first aid kit is stored,” he added.
“We did ask the current architect to take a look at what it would take to increase our space,” Williams said. City officials reported that expanding the WPD station would cost around $4 million. “You put that kind of money into a remodel, and it’s a building we do not own,” he said, adding that the cost would likely be recouped through higher rent for the WPD.
As for whether an renovated LEC could meet the WPD’s needs, Williams said, “I still don’t believe that a remodel would give us the needs of a modern police department — the training facilities, the office space, the security measures that should be afforded to people.” The new facility would provide covered parking for squad cars, as well. He continued, “I think the officers deserve a good workout facility and a good training facility. I think the public deserves a facility that they feel proud of to come in.” He added, “I think a joint public safety building gives us another opportunity for an emergency operations center.”
Ganrude mentioned that he offered the WPD the entire basement level of the LEC, but said the conversation didn’t go any further. Asked about that concept, Williams said, “I’m willing to look at any option, but at first blush I don’t know many employers who would want to put all of their employees in the basement and expect them to be happy and productive.”
Eventually, county officials may need to address the future of the LEC. “Once the [jail] project is done to completion, we’ll have to sit down, and we should know by then what the police department will be doing,” Ganrude said.
