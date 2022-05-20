by ALEXANDRA RETTER
Winona Area Public Schools (WAPS) Board members deferred making a decision at their May 19 meeting on whether to implement Redefining Ready, a new definition of what makes students college, career and life ready.
“As I’ve examined it and tried to count the votes on the back of my hand, I feel it may be defeated, and I think there’s merit … in the proposal,” School Board member Karl Sonneman said when asking to take the proposal off the meeting agenda. “But as it stands, I have real concerns about it.” He added that he hoped given more time, a better proposal could come to the board.
Several other School Board members also supported considering the proposal at a future meeting. School Board member Jim Schul said he was fine with putting the proposal on the agenda for another meeting, “but I want it defeated.”
“I wanted to see some changes to it as well before it was brought before us again,” School Board member Stephanie Smith said.
School Board Chair Nancy Denzer said she favored considering the proposal at a future meeting, as well.
At the School Board’s previous meeting on May 5, administrators proposed Redefining Ready, and some board members expressed skepticism about its potential benefits. Redefining Ready is a national campaign from the American Association of School Administrators. Superintendent Annette Freiheit said that through the new definition, WAPS could celebrate student success, explain how it gets students ready for life after K-12 and keep more than students’ test scores in mind.
Under Redefining Ready, Freiheit said that to be ready for college, students would earn a GPA of at least 2.8 out of 4.0 and meet a minimum of one of the following criteria: earning a three or higher an on Advanced Placement (AP) exam; earning an A, B or C in an AP class; earning an A, B or C in a dual credit college English or math class; earning an A, B or C in Algebra II; or earning an ACT score of at least 18 in English, 22 in reading, 23 in science and 22 in math.
Students ready for careers would have a career interest and meet at least two of the following criteria: 90 percent attendance; 25 hours of community service over the course of high school; participation in at least two activities every year in high school; taking part in a workplace learning experience; earning an industry credential; or taking a dual credit career pathway course.
Life-ready parameters are in the works, Freiheit said.
Currently, the district’s only benchmark in its state accountability plan for whether students are college and career ready is creating a post-secondary plan.
“This is not an initiative. I want to really stress that it is really a way for us to provide a lens to bring clarity and focus to the integration of our initiatives,” Freiheit said of Redefining Ready.
In contrast, Schul said at the May 5 meeting that he felt Redefining Ready would be another initiative. Schul said he did not agree with the district putting Redefining Ready in place. Rather, he wants WAPS to center its efforts on AVID, a program that aims to help students with studying and learning; PBIS, which supports positive student behavior; and MTSS, a student support system for academic needs. “Adding more work on the plate of our employees, that I think is replacing the work we’re already doing, is detrimental to WAPS’ path forward,” he said.
Denzer also said she believed WAPS already tracks such data through AVID. “So are we duplicating our efforts?” she said.
Additionally, Denzer voiced worries about Redefining Ready criteria focused on classes such as AP classes, noting that she felt the criteria may not include some students of color.
The School Board will next meet on June 2 at 6 p.m. at Winona Senior High School.
