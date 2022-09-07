Family Art Day returns to Lake Park

by ALEXANDRA RETTER
At a family event, children painted, drummed and drew. They also made hats adorned with pipe cleaners, feathers and ribbons. Last weekend, River Arts Alliance (RAA) hosted this event, Family Art Day, for the first time in several years.
RAA was last able to hold the event in 2019, RAA Arts Administrator Johanna Rupprecht said.
“It’s really fun to see it come together. It’s a lot of work to prepare for this. It’s just great to see so many families here enjoying all the activities and having a good time,” Rupprecht said. “It feels really good to be able to do this again.”
Local artists are among those who help lead families in the activities. Some artists have participated for years, Rupprecht said.
The event featured activities such as painting, pottery, drumming, bracelet making and cartooning.
“Kids get a chance to try out a lot of different activities that they might not have the opportunity or the materials or the chance to try on their own,” Rupprecht said.
Mary Singer helped families cartoon. She told them that once they designed a cartoon character and named it, they could draw it again and again with different expressions, from happiness to confusion. There was a mirror at the table so families could study their expressions, then draw them.
“They love coming to this,” Emily Tofstad said of her family, who took part in storytelling, making hats and painting a mural. She added, “When they heard they were coming this year, they were so excited.”
Ashley Dvorak’s family participated in making a hat, watercolor painting, making a clay cup and drumming. “We love art. I figured I’d get her out to play with some other kids and experience all sorts of different art that she hasn’t experienced yet,” she said.
Stephanie Dunn’s family is new to town and was on the lookout for fun activities. “It’s good for their imagination,” she said. They took part in painting a mural, working with oil pastels and working with Wikki Stix, or yarn with wax.
The families gained insight into various forms of art while spending time with one another.
“It’s just a very nice learning experience, because there’s so many different stations where they can learn different things,” Tofstad said.
“I would love if people, kids and their families, find something they want to be able to continue doing, and find opportunities to do that in the community,” Rupprecht said. “Or, even make good memories that they take home.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.