by CESAR SALAZAR
The Badger Manufacturing building is going to be shutting down operations in the near future after the building was sold to Fastenal earlier this year, according to officials from Badger’s parent company, Manitex.
According to Manitex officials, approximately 15 Badger employees will be laid off in the upcoming months, but the company plans on retaining some employees to help support some Manitex equipment and operations going in the area.
According to the Winona County Recorder Bob Bamenek, the property is one of the largest commercial properties sold in Winona, possibly what led to Fastenal’s interest. Fastenal purchased the property for $1.8 million on April 28.
Fastenal officials did not respond to requests for comment about the future operations in the Badger building.
Founded in 1945, Badger Equipment makes specialized cranes, earthmoving equipment, and railroad construction machinery. Its factory is located near the Winona airport on Patenaude Drive.
