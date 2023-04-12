by CHRIS ROGERS
Over 100 officers and other personnel continued targeted searches for the missing person Madeline Kingsbury in Winona and Fillmore counties this week, the Winona Police Department (WPD) announced today. The father of Kingsbury’s children issued a statement denying involvement in her disappearance, decrying accusations against him, and saying he is cooperating with law enforcement. Kingsbury’s family said they are heartbroken but not giving up.
Kingsbury is a 26-year-old Winona mother of two who went missing on March 31 and has been the subject of a nearly two-week-long search by numerous agencies and thousands of volunteers. She was last seen by the father of her children, Adam Fravel, at around 8:30 a.m. on March 31 at her and Fravel’s residence on Kerry Drive in Winona, shortly after the two had dropped off their two- and five-year-old children at daycare.
Kingsbury never showed up for work in Rochester, Minn., that morning or to pick up her children at the end of the day. WPD Chief Tom Williams said police believe her disappearance was involuntary and suspicious and are investigating the possibility of foul play.
Fravel told investigators he left the residence in Kingsbury’s vehicle — a dark blue 2014 Chrysler Town & Country minivan — around 10 a.m. that morning and when he returned, Kingsbury wasn’t home. A van matching the description of that vehicle was spotted being driven on County Road 12 and Highway 43 in Winona County and Highway 43 in Fillmore County, and later on Friday, a similar van was spotted returning to Winona on Highway 43, according to police. Investigators asked residents of Winona and Fillmore counties to look for the van in security footage between March 31 and April 1. The van is currently impounded, according to the WPD.
Williams has said there is no suspect or person of interest in the case.
“Over the course of the last 12 days my family and I have been subject to a myriad of accusations regarding the disappearance of the mother of my children, Maddi Kingsbury,” Fravel said in a statement shared by his attorney. He said he cooperated with law enforcement at every turn and had been interviewed multiple times. “I did not have anything to do with Maddi’s disappearance. I want the mother of my 5-year-old and 2-year-old to be found and brought home safely. I want that more than anything. Law enforcement advised me on April 2nd that they would not recommend that I attend the press conferences or that I assist in the searches due to safety concerns. However, my non-attendance and silence has been inferred by many as a sign of apathy, or worse. That could not be further from the truth.”
Fravel is 29 years old and formerly of Mabel, Minn. He does not appear to have any criminal history.
In a statement shared by the WPD, Kingsbury’s family wrote, “Nothing in life prepares you for this. The disappearance of our daughter and sister has been a waking nightmare with no respite. In the days and nights since Madeline disappeared, the immediate family and extended family have, collectively and individually, been experiencing emotions and trials that someone who has never been suddenly thrust into this horrific situation [no one] could ever imagine”
They continued, “Members of our family and close friends coordinate closely with law enforcement and send out search teams day after day, every day.
“From time to time and as we see the need we use social media to encourage and inform the large groups of volunteers helping us search for Madeline. We’re overwhelmed by the dedication and tangible expressions of love demonstrated by the huge circle of warriors she unknowingly gathered around her – her sorority sisters, coworkers at Mayo Clinic and other places, fellow students from her days at Winona State, other moms and her many, many friends, acquaintances and people whose lives she’s touched.
“We will continue to search for Madeline. We will not give up and our family will come out the other side of this forever changed but forever grateful for the tireless dedication of so many helpers – friends and relatives, people in law enforcement, other first responders, social workers, case workers, legal professionals, child advocates and many, many more.”
Williams wrote in a statement, “We remain confident will find Maddi and bring her home to her family.”
