Behind the scenes with Zamboni drivers

by ALEXANDRA RETTER
In the upper part of the bleachers, a boy was racing Mark Meisel back and forth as Mark operated the Zamboni on the ice at Bud King Arena. Meisel’s enthusiasm for the Zamboni also began when he was a child. “When I was a kid, I would stare at the Zamboni,” Meisel said. “Most little kids do. It’s a big machine running. They just stare at the Zamboni, face up against the glass.” Now, as the ice maintenance worker at the rink, he knows the ins and outs of the Zamboni and how to keep the ice in tip-top shape.
Meisel and another arena staff member, Jud Foster, spent many happy hours at the rink as children. Meisel started skating at the rink when he was three years old. He then played youth and high school hockey. Today, he participates in an adult hockey program and particularly notices the ice’s condition when he skates. Foster also started skating at the rink when he was about three and played hockey.
Those roots in the arena gave them exposure to ice maintenance work. A key part of the work is learning how the Zamboni functions. The Zamboni has many components, such as a blade and towel, that work together to pack the snow into cut marks, shave the ice down and flatten it. The Zamboni requires regular maintenance. Staff have to change its blade and keep its components greased. Additionally, they have to check its valves and gas tank, as well as its hot and cold water tanks. They rinse the pieces and keep the machine as clean as possible to avoid hard water build-up, Meisel said.
Staff need to know how to drive the Zamboni so that their passes overlap by six inches, Meisel said. Experience running heavy machinery that requires multiple actions to be taken while driving is useful for operating the Zamboni, Meisel said.
As well as having knowledge of how the Zamboni functions, staff need to know how to judge the ice’s condition. How heavily the ice was used and where it was most heavily used plays a role in how it is resurfaced. Staff weigh factors such as how much water to put on the ice and how deeply to scrape the ice, Meisel said. Staff knock the edges of the ice down, as well.
Meisel said he operates the Zamboni in different patterns, depending on the event the ice is used for, and there is also a general pattern of going around the outside of the rink, then to its middle and across. Staff resurface the ice for 15 minutes after every time it is used for an hour, Meisel said.
When resurfacing the ice at games or other events, staff also have to work in front of an audience. “It used to be really nerve-racking back when I first started,” Meisel said. “Now, I don’t really notice it anymore … “ With people yelling at drivers to honk the horn or knocking on the glass when they drive by, Meisel said, it can be distracting. “But it’s just something you get used to,” he said.
Foster enjoyed being on the ice and observing children grow to have a passion for hockey. “I don’t look at it as a job. It’s more of a career and something I very much enjoy. So coming to work, it’s not like you’re dreading it ever or anything like that. And I guess growing up I was always worried about finding something I truly had a passion for, and finding the rink just makes life really easy, honestly, doing something you love,” he said. Foster appreciates that the work is unique and a little different from working in a factory or office. He also appreciates all the guidance he has received from mentors.
“You never really do the same thing twice a day, or even twice in a week,” Meisel said. “You are doing all sorts of things all the time. Work never gets dull. There’s always something to do.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.