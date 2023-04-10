by ALEXANDRA RETTER
Though storyteller Terry Visger did not necessarily expect to perform in front of large groups of people, she grew to enjoy sharing stories. Soon she will lead workshops for community members on how to tell stories.
The eight storytelling circle sessions, presented by the Sandbar Storytelling Festival, will begin on Saturday, April 22, and continue on certain Saturdays in May, June and July.
Visger gained appreciation for stories through working with children. While in college studying education, Visger witnessed the power of storytelling at a camp for boys when the children became completely engrossed in tales. “Most children or people, your body just changes when you listen to a story,” she said. She and the other counselors would announce they were going to tell a story, and the children immediately sat down and were ready to listen, she said. “Storytelling has been with us forever, since people started to communicate,” she said. “And actually, it is a universal style of learning. People learn best through story, because that’s how our brains are wired.”
Visger realized she could harness the power of stories in her classroom. When teaching at the elementary level, she told her students stories about topics such as science and history, and she also told them stories just for fun.
Later, Visger shifted to storytelling professionally, and she has now been a storyteller for about 20 years. She performs for a variety of ages and groups, including children in preschool, older adults, businesses and those in the medical field. She enjoys telling stories from Ireland, stories about the environment, folktales from different cultures and scary stories. “I love to read, and I think storytellers have to read,” she said. “We have to read a lot to find our stories. So I’ve always been immersed in stories. I never expected to be an entertainer … But somehow, because of story, I’ve grown and learned I enjoy sharing stories with people.”
A more difficult part of storytelling is finding truly meaningful, relatable stories, Visger said. She may read about 60 scary stories before finding one she wants to tell. However, when she finds one, she is captured by it and ready to put energy into learning it.
“Storytelling is universal. Storytelling is fun. Storytelling is something we need to keep alive,” she said.
Regarding the upcoming workshops, Visger will work with participants on developing their own personal stories and finding stories by others that they could tell. She will also share strategies with them for the performance aspects of storytelling, such as using gestures and voices. Participants ultimately will learn a few stories and perform in small groups and for the whole group. “My goal would be to make people comfortable with sharing a story, whether it’s in front of a grandchild or a group of people,” she said. She looks forward to sharing stories with the workshop attendees. “… Storytelling, I think, is important in all our societies, all our cultures. I think sharing that love, that is what I look forward to the most,” she said.
The sessions begin on Saturday, April 22, at the Curiosi-Tea House at 901 West Fifth Street in Winona. The other sessions will take place at the Winona Arts Center at 228 East Fifth Street in Winona on Saturday, May 6, May 20, June 3, June 17, July 1, July 15 and July 29. The 90-minute sessions begin at 10 a.m., and the cost is $80 for all the classes. For more information, visit sandbarstorytellingfestival.org.
